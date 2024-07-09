Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.5 %

PULM opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 75.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.