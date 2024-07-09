Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Sells $911,941.84 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

P. Kevan Krysler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.89. 2,410,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.96, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,735,000 after purchasing an additional 495,183 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,664,000 after purchasing an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,452,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

