Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $235.62 million and approximately $29.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00003890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.98 or 0.05328439 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00044459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,225,670 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

