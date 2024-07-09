Quantfury Token Price Hits $5.64 on Top Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00009726 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $56.37 million and approximately $6,506.78 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.62002724 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,076.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

