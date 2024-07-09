Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $56.87 million and $3.88 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000117 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,961,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.