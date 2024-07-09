ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $3.63 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00114581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00014176 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

