Redrow’s (RDW) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Redrow to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.24) to GBX 688 ($8.81) in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redrow to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.61) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Redrow Stock Performance

About Redrow

RDW stock opened at GBX 707 ($9.06) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 694.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 656.54. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 424.88 ($5.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

