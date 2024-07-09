Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.45.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RF opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

