ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 4.8%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.72. 340,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 891,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.93.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,817,000 after buying an additional 522,574 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,022,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 195,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

