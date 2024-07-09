Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 8th (ACNB, BIDU, DAKT, EQNR, GDEN, IMOS, MUSA, OMCL, PCAR, RHP)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 8th:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

