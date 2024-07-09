Reviewing Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mogo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -21.98% -16.00% -7.23% Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -483.86% -38.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mogo and Bitcoin Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk and Volatility

Mogo presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.88%. Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 218.32%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Bitcoin Depot.

Mogo has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mogo and Bitcoin Depot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $48.31 million 0.78 -$13.25 million ($0.45) -3.40 Bitcoin Depot $663.90 million 0.14 -$26.10 million ($1.87) -0.86

Mogo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitcoin Depot. Mogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitcoin Depot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mogo beats Bitcoin Depot on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.