Reviewing Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Peers

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 324 1315 1520 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Sow Good’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -63.63 Sow Good Competitors $7.28 billion $662.56 million 1.60

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Summary

Sow Good beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

