Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $31.44 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,938.95 or 0.99959882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00068439 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00138804 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $71.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.