RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $326.20 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $326,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $558.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.44 and a 200 day moving average of $513.41. The stock has a market cap of $482.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $560.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.