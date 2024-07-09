Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 228.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.47. 344,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $543.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.18 and a 12-month high of $569.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

