RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 2.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 25.8% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,737,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

