Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $55.67 Average PT from Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,765,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 73.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $61.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

