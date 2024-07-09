Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Saia worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $459.60. 440,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,608. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

