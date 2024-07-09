Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $1,076,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,901,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,074,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $1,076,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,901,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,952 shares of company stock valued at $125,981,761 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE CRM traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.43. 6,813,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,029. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.33. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

