Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 202 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVO traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.43. 4,416,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $630.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.