Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $9,297,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 363,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 645,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 109,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. 16,022,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,710,602. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.