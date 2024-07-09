Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after buying an additional 2,460,779 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. 808,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.