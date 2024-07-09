Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $74,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $2,271,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $1,312,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

International Paper Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 4,238,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.