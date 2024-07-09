Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,019,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 176,686 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 138,859 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 306,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 98,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. 733,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,566. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

