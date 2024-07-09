Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.76. 2,054,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,888. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

