Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Whirlpool by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Whirlpool by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 943,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.