Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 303.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.30. 536,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

