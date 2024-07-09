Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 4.9%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.28 and last traded at $34.37. 2,107,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,899,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $726,675.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,010,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,775,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $726,675.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,326 shares in the company, valued at $34,775,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,646 shares of company stock valued at $54,203,557 in the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Samsara by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

