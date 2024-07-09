Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Trading Down 4.6%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Schaeffler Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

