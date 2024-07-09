Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
SERE opened at GBX 63.73 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 59.48 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.80 ($1.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.08.
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
