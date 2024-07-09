Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.08. 2,856,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,605. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

