Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001070 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,881.88 or 0.99940310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068531 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004121 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.