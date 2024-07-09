SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 982 ($12.58).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.35) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,042 ($13.35) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEGRO

Insider Buying and Selling

SEGRO Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.44), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,240,157.04). In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.44), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,240,157.04). Also, insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £3,598.56 ($4,609.40). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 910.40 ($11.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,307.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 675 ($8.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 944.80 ($12.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 901.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 877.49.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.