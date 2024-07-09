Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $91.49. 145,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

View Our Latest Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.