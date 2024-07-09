Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Sells $51,245.48 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 3,757 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $51,245.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,079,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $4,194,505.84.

Semrush Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 380,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,108. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.59. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 61.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

