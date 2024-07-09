SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get SFL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFL

SFL Trading Down 3.4 %

SFL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.17. 1,479,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,381. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $229.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 151.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.