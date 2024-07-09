Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.72 and last traded at $66.13. 2,031,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,091,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of -389.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

