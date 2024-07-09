Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$15.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SIA opened at C$14.64 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

