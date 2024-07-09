Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Down 5%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.45 and last traded at $79.54. Approximately 289,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 415,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 825,394 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 955,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,544,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 758,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 736,371 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.