SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $732.05 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $732.05 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009190 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,435.25 or 0.99875862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.50512696 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,836,251.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

