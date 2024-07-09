SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

SGH traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 1,226,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,861. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

