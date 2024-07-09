Softcat (LON:SCT) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 1,490 ($19.09) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,950 ($24.98).
SCT has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Softcat to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,417.50 ($18.16).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Softcat
Softcat Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Softcat
In other Softcat news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.28), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($709,683.62). 37.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Softcat
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Softcat
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.