SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 2.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 3,540,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 40,654,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of analysts have commented on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,728 shares of company stock worth $1,815,476. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

