S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $510.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $477.89.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

SPGI opened at $455.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.41. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.