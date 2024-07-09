SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,066,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.58. 3,223,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

