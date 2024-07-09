Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 5.1%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.48. 266,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,531,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,831 shares of company stock worth $628,184. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

