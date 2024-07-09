Steem (STEEM) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. Steem has a market capitalization of $82.55 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,518.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.12 or 0.00575676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00114406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00036034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00269432 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038980 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00064325 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,095,060 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

