Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 112.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,532,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 548,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,514,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,249,000 after acquiring an additional 214,654 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,339,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.47. 6,868,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,505. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

