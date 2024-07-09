Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $70.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,270.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. 14,506,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,542,106. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.