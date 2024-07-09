StockNews.com Begins Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.69.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

